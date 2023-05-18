icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 12:16
HomeBusiness News

Tehran seeks energy partnership with Moscow

Russia and Iran have been forging stronger economic links amid Western sanctions
Tehran seeks energy partnership with Moscow
The South Pars gas field in Iran. ©  ATTA KENARE / AFP

Iran wants to partner with Russia to develop new oil deposits in the country, the Iranian oil minister said on Wednesday.

As many as ten oil fields have recently been discovered in the Islamic Republic, and it wants Russian companies to take part in their development, in addition to existing joint projects, Javad Owji said during a meeting with Russia’s top energy diplomat.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is in Iran this week to discuss energy cooperation between the two nations and to visit the Iran Oil Show, which is currently underway in the capital Tehran.

According to Novak, Russian oil companies are evaluating six oil fields in Iran, and Gazprom is considering the joint development of two gas fields. There are also plans for a natural gas liquefaction project and supplies to world markets, Novak said.

Overall, Gazprom and the Iranian government are discussing gas projects worth as much as $40 billion, according to Owiji.

“The oil and gas industry is a backbone for the economies of our countries. Strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area will undoubtedly increase the economic sustainability of Russia and Iran,” Novak said.

READ MORE: Moscow and Tehran sign key rail deal

The two countries have been forging closer energy and trade ties recently as both have been targeted by Western sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Quakes of destruction: The cost to rebuild
0:00
25:50
Border bias
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies