icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2023 14:23
HomeBusiness News

Tech billionaire to buy Forbes – media

Austin Russell will reportedly acquire a majority stake in the business publication for some $800 million
Tech billionaire to buy Forbes – media
FILE PHOTO. ©  Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Austin Russell, a 28-year-old automotive tech billionaire, will buy a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings from its current owner, Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments (IWM), the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported on Friday.

Russell is the CEO of Luminar Technologies, a tech company that provides autonomous driving technology to the auto industry and has a $2.1 billion market capitalization.

According to the reports, which cited statements from both Russell and IWM, Russell has agreed to acquire an 82% stake in Forbes, including the remaining shares that belong to the Forbes family. IWM will keep a minority stake. Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of the business outlet, reportedly plans to stay on with the company. The deal is evaluated at roughly $800 million.

The reports say that Russell does not plan to take part in Forbes’ news coverage and daily operations but will instead focus on boosting its growth and pursuing his philanthropic interests within the business. He also reportedly intends to set up a new board for Forbes, which will include technology, media and artificial-intelligence experts.

Forbes is something I had always looked up to as a brand and as a media empire,” Russell told the WSJ. He noted that the money for the acquisition did not come from his shares in Luminar, but he did not provide further details.

It is only fitting that now through this transaction, a true innovator and visionary Austin Russell will be the new steward for the brand,” commented Forbes CEO Mike Federle in a statement to Reuters.

READ MORE: Billionaire buys Epstein’s islands

The more than 100-year-old Forbes is one of the oldest media outlets in the US. Russell was at one time recognized by Forbes in its popular ‘30 Under 30’ list that features successful businessmen under the age of 30.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-adviser to Ukraine’s commander-in-chief challenged on suppression of Russian language in Ukraine
0:00
29:8
Big oil and government bribes
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies