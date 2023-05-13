icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2023 05:30
HomeBusiness News

Baltic states race to disconnect from Russian power grid

The trio of nations are planning to become part of the European electricity network by 2025
Baltic states race to disconnect from Russian power grid
© Getty Images / Focus / Contributor

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are aiming to speed up a long-standing plan to disconnect electricity supplies from Russia’s grid, Reuters reported on Friday.

The Baltic nations, which are all members of NATO and the EU, remain part of the Soviet-era BRELL circuit along with Russia and Belarus.

In 2018, they agreed to decouple from BRELL and join the European power grid, known as ENTSO-E, by late 2025, via a link with Poland.

“We are all in agreement that we need to move as quickly as is feasible on the technical level,” Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins was quoted as saying at a news conference in Tallinn with his Estonian and Lithuanian counterparts. “Certainly, the political will and determination are there from all of us,” he added.

According to Reuters, Lithuania already no longer buys electricity from Russia and successfully tested its ability to cut itself off from the Russian grid in April. It had said it would decide by August 6 whether to quit BRELL unilaterally. The country’s energy officials claim this could happen as early as 2024.

“We cannot ignore even the slightest possibility that Russia could exploit our dependence on its electricity networks at the most critical moment,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte was quoted as saying.

READ MORE: Ukraine unplugs from Russian power grid

The Baltic states have claimed that dependency on the Moscow-controlled BRELL network creates a potential threat if Russia ‘weaponizes’ its electricity supply and disconnects them from the network ahead of the planned exit.

Reuters reported last June that European grid operators had expressed readiness to bring the Baltic nations into ENTSO-E at short notice in the event that Moscow cuts them off.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fleeing the schools: The move to homeschooling
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: What counteroffensive?
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies