icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2023 16:20
HomeBusiness News

Russian tycoon wants his superyacht back

Sergey Naumenko, who is not under sanctions, is suing the UK for unlawful seizure
Russian tycoon wants his superyacht back
© Getty Images / Richard Baker / Contributor

Russian property developer Sergey Naumenko has filed a High Court claim against the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT), seeking to free his £38 million ($47.8 million) superyacht ‘Phi,’ which was seized by the department last year as part of Western sanctions. Naumenko is not on the sanctions list and denies any links to the Russian government.

According to the document filed on May 10, the businessman wants the British authorities to release the vessel, which has been moored in London’s Canary Wharf since the end of 2021, and is seeking undisclosed damages.

The seizure of the vessel in March 2022 was announced by the transport secretary at the time, Grant Shapps, who posted a video on TikTok calling the owner “a friend of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” which Naumenko has denied. The ship’s captain reportedly told Bloomberg that Naumenko had “never met Putin.” 

The 192-foot Phi features what the builders called an “infinite wine cellar,” as well as a fresh-water swimming pool.

A full hearing to decide the fate of the yacht will take place later in July.

READ MORE: Superyacht seized from Russian billionaire auctioned off

Dozens of superyachts belonging to wealthy Russians have been confiscated across the world as part of Western sanctions. Last August, a $75-million superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky was auctioned off in Gibraltar. The luxury vessel was sold for the benefit of US investment bank JPMorgan Chase, which claimed that Pumpyansky owed it more than $20 million.

The total value of Russian superyachts seized by the West is estimated at more than $4 billion, according to The Guardian.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fleeing the schools: The move to homeschooling
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: What counteroffensive?
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies