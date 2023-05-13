icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2023 12:59
HomeBusiness News

Italians see their wealth plummet

The cost-of-living crisis has impacted the finances of more than a third of households, a survey shows
Italians see their wealth plummet
©  Getty Images / Angelo Cavalli / robertharding

More than a third of Italian families have seen their living standards drop over the past year due to rising inflation, the National Consumer Union (UNC) reported this week.

The UNC said that 35.1% of Italian households experienced worsening financial conditions last year, compared to 30.5% in 2021.

They attributed the results to soaring bills driven by spikes in the prices of energy and goods and services.

“These are alarming but much expected results,” UNC President Massimiliano Donna said.

Prices for electricity, which is sold on the free market, have surged sharply and topped the UNC rating for the most expensive goods and services last year.

“The data regarding those who consider their situation as stable could not be necessarily viewed in a positive light. In general, all those who could hardly make ends meet both in 2021 and 2022 fall under this definition. So there is no reason to be happy,” Donna added.

READ MORE: Italy may exit ‘New Silk Road’ – FT

The cost of living continues to rise and is becoming more “unbearable,” as basic food items have seen dramatic increases in the country, with the prices of various vegetable oils, excluding olive oil, soaring more than 50% year-on-year, the study found.

For families with two children, the current inflation at 7.7% will add €2,306 ($2,515) to their annual bills, of which Italian households will spend €1,015 on food and beverages, and €1,062 to cover other products in the consumer basket, the UNC said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-adviser to Ukraine’s commander-in-chief challenged on suppression of Russian language in Ukraine
0:00
29:8
Big oil and government bribes
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies