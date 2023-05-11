icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2023 16:27
HomeBusiness News

Russia reveals larger-than-expected budget deficit

The gap has widened so far this year although recent trends have indicated stabilization, the Finance Ministry has said
Russia reveals larger-than-expected budget deficit
©  Getty Images / Mlenny

Russia’s budget deficit surged in the first four months of the year, surpassing the government’s full-year target as energy revenues dropped under pressure from Western sanctions, the Finance Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The budget gap rose to 3.42 trillion rubles ($45 billion) in January-April, exceeding the planned figure of 2.9 trillion ($37.7 billion), according to the ministry. Revenues fell by 22% to 7.8 trillion rubles ($101 billion), while spending increased by 26% to 11.2 trillion rubles ($145.6 billion) compared to the same period last year.

Russia’s oil and gas revenues dropped 52% to 2.3 trillion rubles ($30 billion) between January and April, while non-energy revenues increased by 5% to 5.5 trillion rubles ($72 billion).

“The big question we can’t answer yet is what will happen to expenditures in the rest of the year,” said Renaissance Capital economist Sofya Donets. “What happened with revenues, both energy and non-energy, was to be expected.”

READ MORE: Russian rainy day fund growing – Finance Ministry

At the same time, the Finance Ministry noted that federal revenues showed signs of stabilization in April. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed concerns over a widened budget gap and pointed to “good macroeconomic indicators.” He added that “the situation is absolutely under control and there is a necessary safety cushion.” 

The ministry previously predicted that a change in taxation in the wake of an oil price cap imposed by the G7 countries and the EU on Russian energy exports would help earnings recover later this year.

The budget deficit will return to a surplus by the end of the year, according to presidential economic aide Maksim Oreshkin.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
GMOs: To grow or not to grow
0:00
26:41
The New feudalism
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies