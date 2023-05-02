icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 May, 2023 17:35
Türkiye announces major oil discovery

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the new oilfield will help make the country energy independent
FILE PHOTO: A view of SOCARâs STAR Refinery in Izmir, Turkey. ©  Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An oilfield with an estimated production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day has been discovered in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday. The find could help make the country more energy independent, TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

The new resources have been identified near an existing oilfield in the Gabar Mountain area of Türkiye’s southeast Sirnak Province, Erdogan said, adding that the Gabar field is capable of producing more oil than any other field in the country.

“Türkiye will no longer be a country which needs energy imports. We will become a state capable of supplying energy resources,” he proclaimed. According to the Turkish leader, crude from the new field is already flowing to oil refineries.

Türkiye is seeking energy independence and wants to diversify away from imports, which are used to cover nearly all of its domestic consumption. The country is currently highly reliant on oil and gas supplies from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Nigeria, and Algeria, as well as on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar and the US.

Russia and Türkiye agree to boost trade READ MORE: Russia and Türkiye agree to boost trade

In December, Erdogan revealed the discovery of an oilfield in Sirnak Province, with around 150 million barrels of reserves, and an estimated value of $12 billion.

Türkiye has considerably boosted its oil and gas ambitions over the past year. In January, the country sealed a long-term deal with Bulgaria, allowing the Balkan nation to gain access to Turkish LNG terminals.

In January, Ankara increased its estimate of the country’s natural gas reserves in the Black Sea. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said at the time that current proven deposits would meet domestic demand for the next 30 years, while new discoveries in the Black Sea would extend this self-sufficiency in terms of gas supplies even longer.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

