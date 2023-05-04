icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2023 05:05
HomeBusiness News

US banking crisis not over – analyst

JPMorgan acquires the embattled regional lender First Republic to avoid another failure
US banking crisis not over – analyst
© Getty Images / Justin Sullivan / Staff

The frailties of the US financial sector may be much more profound than bankers and policymakers suggest, an analyst told CNBC on Tuesday. The warning follows a wave of turmoil in regional US banks.

David Pierce, director of strategic initiatives at Utah-based GPS Capital Markets, raised questions over the way US financial regulators are tackling problems faced by First Republic, the latest US lender hit by deposit runs.

“If you listen to the political side of this, you would have them tell you that it really is a non-issue because it’s all covered through the FDIC [Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation] insurance, but money has to go into that and they’re insuring deposits well above what the insurance covers, and on the flipside of that you look at the deal that [JPMorgan CEO] Jamie Dimon made, and they got a great deal in their purchase,” the analyst told CNBC.

First Republic bank seized by US regulators READ MORE: First Republic bank seized by US regulators

Earlier this week, First Republic was seized by US financial regulators and acquired by JPMorgan, the country’s biggest financial institution. The San Francisco-based bank had previously received a $30-billion rescue shot from top Wall Street banks in the form of deposits. The sale of First Republic Bank followed massive deposit runs in March, which had caused two regional lenders, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, to fail within days.

The same month, the US Federal Reserve announced a new Bank Term Funding Program, offering loans of up to a year, in a bid to shore up confidence in the banking system and protect depositors at failing banks. Under the scheme, both insured and uninsured depositors will receive full access to their money through a special fund of the FDIC. The regulator has also eased the terms of banks’ access to its discount window.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Wednesday. A series of rate increases, which began nearly a year ago, has so far exposed poor management in some smaller US lenders, which were apparently caught by surprise by the sudden tightening of fiscal policy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Suing the US government over federally-funded abortions
0:00
24:38
Beauty vs healthy: Has body positivity gone too far?
0:00
27:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies