icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 May, 2023 15:52
HomeBusiness News

Kremlin rejects claims of grain deal progress

Talks on extending the agreement have thus far not led to results, according to Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin rejects claims of grain deal progress
© Getty Images / Dmytro Bozhko / 500px

The window to extend the Black Sea grain deal is shrinking, the Kremlin warned on Tuesday, as it accused the West of failing to keep its side of the bargain to allow Russian agricultural exports. 

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks were continuing between the various sides, but without any results.

“Russia’s position is well known – the deal was extended for two months [in March],” Peskov told reporters. He added that “the terms of the agreement that concern Russia’s agricultural sector are not being fulfilled.” 

The Kremlin official stressed that he was not able to say when, where, or how the negotiations would continue.

Citing an unnamed Ukrainian source, Reuters claimed earlier in the day that the parties to the deal would meet on Wednesday.

“All parties... hopefully there will be results,” the source reportedly told the outlet.

The landmark agreement, initially brokered by the UN and Türkiye last July, allows the safe export of Ukrainian grain though the Black Sea. The produce is primarily intended for poorer nations whose food security is threatened.

Promises made to Russia on Ukraine grain deal were not kept – Türkiye READ MORE: Promises made to Russia on Ukraine grain deal were not kept – Türkiye

The agreement also requires Western countries to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

Moscow has demanded that the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) be allowed to return to the international SWIFT payment system to facilitate purchases of imported agricultural machinery. Russia also wants insurance restrictions on agricultural shipments to be removed, port access for Russian ships and cargo to be reopened, and Russian fertilizer companies to be financially unblocked.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that not all parties have fulfilled their side of the agreement. Moscow has also complained that the majority of agricultural goods from Ukraine were being shipped to well-fed countries, rather than to nations at serious risk of food shortages.

In March, Moscow agreed to extend the deal by 60 days, warning that it will not do so again if other parties fail to honor all of its terms.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Beauty vs healthy: Has body positivity gone too far?
0:00
27:38
One handshake at a time? Dimitri Lascaris, Lawyer and journalist
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies