icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Apr, 2023 07:51
HomeBusiness News

German giant to take hit on Russia exit

Henkel has announced it will sell its assets to a consortium of local investors
German giant to take hit on Russia exit
©  Sputnik/Kirill Kallinikov

German consumer goods giant Henkel AG expects a net financial loss as it exits Russia, the company announced this week without disclosing the scale of the damage.  

Henkel revealed on Thursday that it had signed an agreement to sell its business in Russia to a consortium of local investors for 54 billion rubles ($661 million).

The group includes companies such as Augment Investments, Kismet Capital Group, and Elbrus Services. Henkel stressed that the buyers were not subject to EU or US sanctions, adding that they had “long-standing business relationships in Western countries.” 

Commenting on losses incurred from leaving Russia, the manufacturer pointed out that the amount would depend on exchange rates during the transaction. It added that it would provide further details on the deal in its first-half earnings release in August.   

A former Henkel plant in Leningrad Region will maintain production and jobs after the departure of the consumer goods giant, the deputy head of the region, Dmitry Yalov, announced on Friday.  

READ MORE: Mercedes-Benz secures loophole for possible Russia return

Henkel, which is a major producer of cleaning products, detergents, and glue, has been working in Russia for more than 30 years and has operated 11 production sites in the country. It announced its withdrawal last year along with a large number of other Western companies, following the onset of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meat & eggs
0:00
26:45
Strategic codependence? Jacques Sapir, Director of the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies