icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2023 11:33
HomeBusiness News

Binance lifts limits for Russians

Restrictions on accounts with over €10,000 no longer apply, RBK reports
Binance lifts limits for Russians
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has lifted some of the limits for Russian accounts, RBK business daily reported on Tuesday, citing the company’s technical support service.

According to the outlet, Binance’s tech support has been responding to inquiries from Russian users, saying that there are “no restrictions on the accounts, you can make a deposit without worrying about the limit of funds.” Users have reportedly been allowed to deposit amounts of more than €10,000 ($11,000) and conduct operations with them.

In April 2022, the company placed limitations on Russian accounts that had crypto assets worth over €10,000.

In March, Binance barred Russian-based users from buying and selling US dollars and euros using its P2P (peer-to-peer) platform.

At the time, the company attributed the decision to the Western sanctions on Moscow, saying that transactions in dollars and euros will be unavailable to any individuals residing in Russia regardless of nationality.

The exchange also reportedly banned users based in the EU from making transfers in Russian rubles via the platform. When trying to make a transaction in rubles, the platform prompted users to select a ‘local currency’ for P2P.

READ MORE: Top crypto exchange bans dollar and euro transfers from Russia

Russians turned to P2P services on crypto exchanges after their bank cards were disconnected from SWIFT. According to RBK, the platform’s restrictions for Russians regarding P2P transactions in dollars and euros remain in place.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reparations: pros and cons
0:00
27:38
Africa’s broken grids
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies