icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 11:19
HomeBusiness News

Russian central bank rules out currency restrictions

There is no need to reinstate capital controls as the sanctions pressure has eased, the CBR says
Russian central bank rules out currency restrictions
© Getty Images / Hans Neleman

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) does not consider it necessary to return to the repatriation of export earnings, the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, stated on Wednesday.

According to her, currency controls should protect against sanctions pressure, but not interfere with the country’s foreign economic activity. “And that's the balance we’re striving for,” Nabiullina said.

“As for the need to return to the repatriation of export earnings and other foreign exchange restrictions, in our opinion, this should not be done. The fact that our companies leave the proceeds abroad allows them to pay for the necessary imports,” she said, addressing the State Duma.

Nabiullina noted that anti-crisis measures are a powerful “medicine,” but they have “side effects,” which means it is necessary to stop using them as soon as we can manage without them.

Last year, the Russian government introduced strict controls on capital movement, including the mandatory sale of 80% of forex earnings, in response to Western sanctions on the country. Exporters were required to sell foreign currency credited to their accounts with authorized banks in the amount determined by a presidential decree.

READ MORE: IMF raises Russian GDP outlook

In order to expand the ability of exporters to manage foreign currency liquidity, the CBR later decided to ease the requirement for the mandatory sale of foreign currency to 50%. The regulator took another step toward liberalizing the currency regime, scrapping all the restrictions last June.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The corruption of Trillian Capital
0:00
26:37
CrossTalk: Leaving the dollar
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies