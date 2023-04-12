icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 05:34
HomeBusiness News

Brits cut back on luxuries – Barclays

Consumers have reduced non-essential spending amid concerns about the cost-of-living crisis, data has shown 
Brits cut back on luxuries – Barclays
©  Getty Images / Image Source

UK consumers slashed spending on luxuries and dining out in March as household incomes continue to suffer amid stubborn double-digit inflation, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing Barclays data.   

More than half of Barclays cardholders cut spending on luxury items and one-off treats, while six in ten trimmed expenses on eating out and purchases of new clothes, the bank said after analyzing data on credit and debit card transactions.   

According to the lender, overall consumer spending grew 4% last month from a year earlier, with expenses in supermarkets climbing 7.8% – well below the rate of increase in prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks.  

Overall inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages surged to 18% in February, the highest level since 1977.  

READ MORE: EU nation hit by wave of bankruptcies

The data indicates that British consumers are increasingly changing their shopping habits to save money amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis. Cash-strapped households are becoming more exposed as wage growth fails to keep pace with the biggest jump in prices in 40 years.

Annual inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February, marking the sixth straight month in double digits and placing further pressure on UK households.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The corruption of Trillian Capital
0:00
26:37
CrossTalk: Leaving the dollar
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies