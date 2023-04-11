icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Apr, 2023 05:53
HomeBusiness News

Collective wealth of Moscow’s super-rich ranks third in the world – Forbes

The total net worth of the ultra-wealthy in the Russian capital exceeds $307 billion, the magazine estimates
Collective wealth of Moscow’s super-rich ranks third in the world – Forbes
© Getty Images / Philipp Berezhnoy / EyeEm

Moscow has been ranked the world’s sixth most attractive city for the super-rich, as the Russian capital is now home to 61 billionaires, up from 53 in 2022, according to the latest ranking published by Forbes.

The total net worth of Moscow’s wealthiest residents reportedly amounts to $307.1 billion, up from $215 billion last year, when the city came in third.

New York took the top spot with 101 billionaires, with a collective net worth of $616.8 billion. The Big Apple is followed by Hong Kong (70), Beijing (68), Shanghai (65), and London (63).

Regarding the volume of wealth held by the richest citizens, Moscow came in third after New York and Paris, where the net worth of billionaires totals $617 billion and $409, respectively.

Nearly two-thirds of Moscow’s richest saw their wealth grow over the past year, two broke even, and only two saw their fortunes decline, the magazine reports.

READ MORE: Russia’s rich get richer – Bloomberg

The richest Muscovite according to Forbes is the owner of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, with an estimated net worth of $23.7 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crippled superiority? Sara Flounders, Co-director of the International Action Center
0:00
28:46
Decolonizing African education
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies