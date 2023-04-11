Collective wealth of Moscow’s super-rich ranks third in the world – Forbes

The total net worth of the ultra-wealthy in the Russian capital exceeds $307 billion, the magazine estimates

Moscow has been ranked the world’s sixth most attractive city for the super-rich, as the Russian capital is now home to 61 billionaires, up from 53 in 2022, according to the latest ranking published by Forbes.

The total net worth of Moscow’s wealthiest residents reportedly amounts to $307.1 billion, up from $215 billion last year, when the city came in third.

New York took the top spot with 101 billionaires, with a collective net worth of $616.8 billion. The Big Apple is followed by Hong Kong (70), Beijing (68), Shanghai (65), and London (63).

Regarding the volume of wealth held by the richest citizens, Moscow came in third after New York and Paris, where the net worth of billionaires totals $617 billion and $409, respectively.

Nearly two-thirds of Moscow’s richest saw their wealth grow over the past year, two broke even, and only two saw their fortunes decline, the magazine reports.

The richest Muscovite according to Forbes is the owner of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, with an estimated net worth of $23.7 billion.

