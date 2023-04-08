icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2023 12:51
Global semiconductor sales plummet – report

February sales slumped by more than 20% in annual terms, an industry association says
© Getty Images / mmac72

Worldwide sales of microchips declined 4% in February in monthly terms to $39.7 billion, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported on Thursday.

The figure is 20.7% lower than in February 2022, when sales totalled $50 billion, according to the SIA.

“Global semiconductor sales continued to slow in February, decreasing year-to-year and month-to-month for the sixth consecutive month,” SIA President and CEO John Neuffer said.

“Short-term market cyclicality and macroeconomic headwinds have led to cooling sales, but the market’s medium- and long-term prospects remain bright, thanks to growing demand across a range of end markets,” Neuffer added.

The report showed that regionally, year-to-year sales increased slightly in February in Japan (1.2%), but declined in Europe (-0.9%), North and South America (-14.8%), China (-34.2%) and the rest of the world (-22.1%). Month-to-month sales were down across all regions, the SIA noted.

The association represents 99% of the US semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two thirds of non-US chip firms.

READ MORE: Huawei upbeat on Chinese chip industry

Semiconductors are used in a host of modern devices, from smartphones to self-driving cars, washing machines, advanced computing and guided missiles. The majority of microchips are made in East Asia, with Taiwan producing more than 60%, and much of the remainder split between South Korea, Japan, the US, and China.

