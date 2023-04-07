icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2023 15:47
Business News

Ruble on wild rollercoaster ride

The Russian currency has been weakening as the country’s imports keep growing, while export revenues are reportedly in decline
Ruble on wild rollercoaster ride
© Getty Images / Ralf Flasch / EyeEm

The Russian ruble suffered its biggest intraday fall of the year on Friday, having shed more than 2% to the lowest levels versus the US dollar and the euro since April 2022. However, the currency recovered all of its losses later in the day.

By 11:00 GMT, the ruble had tumbled to 83.50 against the dollar and 91.32 against the euro. By 15:00 GMT, however, the ruble had fully recovered and was actually gaining for the day at 81 to the dollar and 88 against the euro.

The drop came shortly after the country’s Ministry of Finance reported that Russia’s federal budget balance sank to a deficit of 2.4 trillion rubles ($29 billion) in the first quarter of the current year compared to a surplus of 1.13 trillion rubles ($14 billion) recorded for the same period a year ago.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had previously said that the continued decline of the ruble against Western currencies stems from a simultaneous rise in imports and decline in export earnings.

The minister expects the recent recovery in oil prices from last month’s declines to support the ruble in coming weeks, as higher energy prices offer the prospect of increasing inflows of foreign currency to the world’s second-largest oil exporter.

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

