icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2023 06:24
HomeBusiness News

Chinese automaker may take over VW plant in Russia – media

The German company is in the final stages of selling its main car factory in the country, according to Kommersant
Chinese automaker may take over VW plant in Russia – media
©  Sputnik/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Chinese car manufacturer Chery could soon launch production at a former Volkswagen factory in Kaluga, to the southwest of Moscow, Kommersant reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter. The newspaper also revealed that a deal to sell the Russian assets of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor was almost complete.

Volkswagen, along with other major foreign auto manufacturers, suspended operations in Russia last year as Western countries imposed sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Its flagship plant in Kaluga, with capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year, sat idle while the German automaker was trying to sell its Russian assets.

Currently, Volkswagen is applying to the Russian authorities for approval to sell its stake in Volkswagen Group Rus, which includes the plant in Kaluga with more than 4,000 employees, “to a trustworthy Russian investor.” The firm has not given details on the deal, but media outlets have named Russian car dealer Avilon as a possible buyer.

US tech firm physically destroyed inventory in Russia READ MORE: US tech firm physically destroyed inventory in Russia

The deal has not been affected by a legal dispute between Russian automaker GAZ and Volkswagen, which resulted in the freezing of all Russian assets of the German automaker, according to Kommersant.

In March, GAZ claimed that Volkswagen’s withdrawal put its operations at risk, and filed a lawsuit seeking 15.6 billion rubles ($201.3 million) in damages over the terminated contract.

Chery has been in talks with Russia about localizing production since last summer, and is now reportedly set to launch car assembly at the Kaluga plant.

Hyundai, which also suspended production in Russia last year, may sell its manufacturing unit in St. Petersburg to an auto-related company in Kazakhstan. The deal is in the final stages, and could be signed as early as June, the outlet said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Get Trump’
0:00
25:2
The global queer agenda
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies