icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2023 13:59
HomeBusiness News

Swedish retail sales slump

Inflation and surging lending costs have dented private spending, an official report indicates
Swedish retail sales slump
©  Getty Images/Drazen_

Retail sales in Sweden plunged the most on record last month, as inflation and soaring borrowing costs continued to squeeze consumers’ spending power.

In February, retail sales in the Nordic region’s largest economy slumped 9.4% compared to the same period of last year, driven by a decline in durable goods, which saw the biggest sales drop since 1992, Statistics Sweden reported on Wednesday.

Economists attribute the weak results to persisting pressure on households’ real disposable incomes and purchasing power, caused by the highest inflation in 30 years and continued interest rate hikes by the Swedish central bank.

“The current bout of inflation is clearly putting the retail sector under mounting pressure,” Nordea economist Gustav Helgesson wrote in a note. “Parts of the retail sector are already in a recession. Today's report reinforces our view that private consumption will contract this year,” he added.

READ MORE: Cost of living soars in Britain – study

Sweden is going through one of the worst economic downturns in its modern history, with the inflation rate among the highest in Europe, and the highest outside Eastern Europe, economists say.

The country has also seen a drastic slump in the real estate sector, with home prices plunging to the lowest level in years, while consumer spending has plummeted due to the cost of living crisis.

Swedish GDP shrank 0.5% in the last three months of 2022, indicating that the country has already entered a recession.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-CIA analyst: US containment of China won’t work, Russia-Ukraine war was provoked
0:00
30:6
Using tragedy as an excuse to spy on Americans
0:00
27:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies