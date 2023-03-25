icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2023 14:48
HomeBusiness News

EU imports of Russian fish soar

The Netherlands, Poland and Germany ranked as the biggest buyers in 2022, the Russian Fishery Industry Association has reported
EU imports of Russian fish soar
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

Exports of Russian fish to the European Union in 2022 surged nearly 20%, according to the latest review released by the Russian Fishery Industry Association (VARPE).

EU imports of fish from the sanctioned country saw a year-on-year increase of 18.7%, to 198.8 thousand tons, the report shows based on Eurostat’s data. Meanwhile, the value of Russian fish exports to the bloc soared 57.6% to €940 million (over $1 billion) with the Netherlands, Poland and Germany the biggest buyers.

White fish accounted for 47% of the total volume of shipments, and for 54.7% in monetary terms. Meanwhile, pollock products made up 41% in terms of value and 32.3% in monetary terms.

Russia accounted for 4.5% of the EU’s 4.4 million tons of fish and seafood imports in 2022.

The EU is one of the most attractive world markets for fish producers, while Russia, along with China, Norway and the US is one of the major suppliers of white fish to the bloc.

According to the president of VARPE, German Zverev, the uptick in exports was likely down to wholesalers and processors increasing their stocks in anticipation of possible sanctions on  Russian fish.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia could leave Britain without fish'n'chips

Zverev expects Russia to become the world’s number one producer of Atlantic cod as soon as this year, providing the country's producers good opportunities to strengthen their influence in that segment of white fish sales. However, he said that continued uncertainty about future sanctions would continue to impact the industry.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan: Pakistan entering the WORST FORM of fascism!
0:00
29:29
Undercover DEA: challenging drug lords & the CIA
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies