icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2023 09:52
HomeBusiness News

Biden sees no threat to US banking sector

The US President admits that Washington needs time to deal with the current challenges
Biden sees no threat to US banking sector
US President Joe Biden, March 14, 2023, Monterey Park, California.

The American banking sector is not going to explode, US President Joe Biden said on Friday, but added that the country still needed some time to resolve the present difficulties at financial institutions.

The president said US lenders were in relatively good shape with the government throwing all its effort into containing the fallout from the recent string of bank failures.

Biden said some time would be needed for the situation to stabilize but denied the rescue of Credit Suisse by fellow European giant UBS was a direct consequence of what has happened in the US.

“I think we've done a pretty damn good job. People's savings are secure,” he told reporters at a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa. “I think it's going to take a little while for things to just calm down, but I don't see anything that's on the horizon that's about to explode.”

Global adventures cost US economy $33 trillion – Russian tycoon READ MORE: Global adventures cost US economy $33 trillion – Russian tycoon

Earlier this month, regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the country’s 16th biggest lender, in what would become the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and the second-largest bank failure in US history. The third-largest came just days later when Signature Bank ceased operations.

The US Federal Reserve has meanwhile announced a new Bank Term Funding Program that will offer loans of up to a year to shore up confidence in the banking system and protect depositors at failing banks. Under the new scheme, both insured and uninsured depositors will get full access to their money through a special fund of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The regulator has also eased the terms of banks’ access to its discount window.

According to Biden, in the event other American lenders fail, federal deposit insurance could be tapped for deposits above $250,000.

“If we find that there's more instability than appears, we'd be in a position to have the FDIC use the power it has to guarantee those loans above $250,000 like they did already,” he said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan: Pakistan entering the WORST FORM of fascism!
0:00
29:29
Undercover DEA: challenging drug lords & the CIA
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies