icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2023 09:23
HomeBusiness News

Russian inflation drops below 6%

The surge in consumer prices recorded last year amid Western sanctions has been gradually subsiding
Russian inflation drops below 6%
© Getty Images / Vasil Nanev / EyeEm

Inflation in Russia was running at an annualized rate of 5.99% as of March 20, slowing from 7.65% recorded a week earlier, according to the latest report released by the country’s economy ministry on Wednesday.

In the category of non-food products, prices for electrical and household appliances resumed growth, while prices for clothes, underwear and footwear continued to grow.

The decline in prices for construction materials demonstrated a slight slowdown. At the same time, prices for passenger vehicles remained unchanged after dropping 0.03% a week earlier.

“In the food segment prices increased with the exception of vegetables and fruits,” the ministry said.

The tourism sector and personal services regulated by the state saw a price growth of 0.35% from 0.22% recorded a week earlier. The growth is mainly attributed to an accelerated increase in prices for airline tickets for domestic flights, as well as for hotel services.

In March 2022, the Bank of Russia recorded a decrease in inflationary expectations among Russians for this year to 10.7% from 12.2% in February.

READ MORE: The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed

The regulator expects inflation to slow this year to between 5% and 7%, and reach the target of 4% as early as next year. Meanwhile, the economy ministry expects inflation to settle at 5.5% this year.

According to the central bank, annualized inflation will temporarily drop to 4%, rebounding from last year’s initial double-figure surge due to Western sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rishi Sunak's odd rise to power
0:00
27:0
What to do with Biowaste?
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies