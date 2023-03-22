icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2023 14:01
HomeBusiness News

Jack Daniel's to defend its good name against chewy dog toy in US Supreme Court

The distiller has accused the creator of Bad Spaniels of violating trademark law
Jack Daniel's to defend its good name against chewy dog toy in US Supreme Court
FILE PHOTO. A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Va., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Jessica Gresko

Lawyers for distiller Jack Daniel's will take on a pet accessory maker in the highest US court on Wednesday. The famous whiskey brand claims that the “Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker” dog toy with its poop-themed jokes violates federal trademark law, according to an entry on the US Supreme Court website.

The product in question, a squeaky toy by VIP Products LLC, bears a striking resemblance to Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottle, having virtually the same size, shape, a similar font style and a black label.

Jack Daniel’s “Old No. 7 Brand Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey” inspired VIP Products to create “The Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet,” a euphemism for an animal pooping.

The liquor bottle’s “40% ALC. BY VOL. (80 PROOF)” became “43% POO BY VOL.” and “100% SMELLY.”

According to an earlier ruling by the district court, the use of Jack Daniel's trademarks “to sell poop-themed dog toys was likely to confuse consumers, infringed Jack Daniel's marks, and tarnished Jack Daniel's reputation,” the Supreme Court’s release states.

Musk urges US to guarantee all bank deposits READ MORE: Musk urges US to guarantee all bank deposits

The toy manufacturer later won an appeal, when the court ruled its use of Jack Daniel’s trademark was non-commercial and qualified as an "expressive work" protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment.

VIP Products make dog toys that parody roughly two dozen other liquor and soft-drink brands, such as Johnnie Walker and Coca-Cola.

According to Reuters, a ruling is expected by the end of June.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Documenting the prisoners of Guantanamo Bay
0:00
27:2
CrossTalk: Practicing multipolarity
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies