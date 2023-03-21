icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2023 16:30
HomeBusiness News

France tapping into strategic fuel reserves – Reuters

The move reportedly comes amid continued strikes over pension reforms
France tapping into strategic fuel reserves – Reuters
© Getty Images / Patrice Latron

France’s Energy Ministry has revealed that strategic national reserves of fuel have been utilized “in a targeted manner” since the beginning of March. According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, the ministry did not provide details of any shortages, citing confidentiality. 

The ministry highlighted that supply problems have been building in some southern regions while several refineries were still blocked from delivering products after two weeks of strikes. Workers protesting proposed changes in the French pension system have disrupted fuel deliveries and refining operations, it said.

According to the report, the Normandy refinery operated by oil giant TotalEnergies will be shut down on Tuesday because of a strike. A company spokesperson told Reuters that production at other sites operated by the firm remained unchanged. The spokesperson specified that around 36% of operational staff at TotalEnergies’ refineries and depots were on strike on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: French government survives no-confidence votes

Meanwhile, power capacity in France has reportedly been reduced by 15.6 gigawatts (GW) as a result of strike disruptions at nuclear, thermal, and hydropower plants. Official data shows that the country did not stop exporting power to neighbors, in a sign that domestic supply was enough to meet demand.

Strikes by industrial workers in France are part of a nationwide movement against government plans to increase the retirement age by two years to 64. The divisive bill was forced through parliament without a vote.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Housing crisis
0:00
26:20
Africa's hunger from war
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies