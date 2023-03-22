icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2023 06:26
Türkiye allows transit of some sanctioned goods to Russia – media

Customs reportedly halted restricted cargo destined for Russia in early March
Türkiye has resumed the transit of some sanctioned goods to Russia, business outlet Kommersant reported on Tuesday, citing market participants.

Goods of European origin have been cleared for further shipment to Russia since March 17, the outlet stated. However, the transit of products of US and Canadian origin is still reportedly being blocked by Turkish customs.

Reports of refusals by Türkiye to clear transit cargo of non-Turkish origin destined for Russia first emerged on March 6. It was claimed that Ankara had distributed a list of foreign goods banned for export to Russia, and had instructed domestic companies not to transship products from the list, beginning on March 1. However, the Turkish Trade Ministry provided no official confirmation of the move. Russian diplomats in Türkiye were ordered to investigate the reported transit suspension.

Analysts suggested that the problems stem from recent pledges by Brussels and Washington to enforce anti-Russian sanctions and to stop the supply of sanctioned products via third parties.

US authorities pointedly warned Türkiye that they would take action against any sanctions violations by Turkish companies. This prompted Ankara to vow not to allow sanctions against Moscow to be circumvented, despite Türkiye being a steady Russian trade partner and an outspoken opponent of trade restrictions.

