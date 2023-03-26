icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2023 07:34
HomeBusiness News

Global investment in AI takes a hit – report

Last year’s funding reportedly dropped by more than 30%
Global investment in AI takes a hit – report
© Getty Images / Westend61

Investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been in decline across the world, plummeting 34% last year to $45.8 billion, analytics company CB Insights reports.

According to its analysis, the decline directly corresponds to the broader venture-funding slowdown recorded in 2022. The total number of AI deals were also down for the year by 10% to just 2,956. The funding slightly rebounded in the fourth quarter, reaching $9.3 billion. However, the number of deals continued to decline during the period.

The report highlighted that, in 2022, the total number of AI unicorns reached 166, with 34 new additions. The number of mega-rounds in 2022 plummeted from the previous year’s record high to just 115, a 39% drop. Those deals reportedly represented $21.8 billion in funding, down 47% in annual terms.

“Europe bucked the broader trend for AI investment activity,” CB Insights wrote, noting that AI deals in the region increased to a record 616 last year. Investment in the sector, however, dropped by 9% to $6.2 billion.

READ MORE: ChatGPT creator warns of AI dangers

“The UK drove a great deal of this activity, accounting for 48% of Europe’s AI funding and 32% of its deals in 2022,” the report said.

The record slowdown in global venture-capital funding was happening faster for AI startups as the macroeconomic pressures that already weighed on technology startups began to affect the investors who underpin the industry.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What would we do with no more CO2?
0:00
26:44
The Great New Deal? Talmiz Ahmad, India’s Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies