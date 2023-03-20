icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2023 09:24
HomeBusiness News

Russia becomes biggest gas supplier to China

January deliveries topped 2.5 billion cubic meters
Russia becomes biggest gas supplier to China
© Getty Images / Chun han

Russia has become China’s largest supplier of natural gas, beating Turkmenistan, Qatar, and Australia, data from the Chinese customs agency shows.

Total supplies of the Russian fuel amounted to 2.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January. During the same period, Turkmenistan and Qatar supplied 2.2 bcm each, while 1.9 bcm more came from Australia.

Most of the Russian gas comes to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters. Russia’s state energy major Gazprom delivered nearly 2 bcm of gas via the pipeline in January. Another 0.77 bcm came in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

China’s total gas imports in January 2023 rose by 1% year-on-year, up to 11.3 bcm. The rise largely came from increased LNG imports which grew for the first time in 13 months, by 7% year-on-year.

In February, Moscow and Beijing signed an agreement for additional natural gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern Route.

READ MORE: China looks to cement energy ties with Russia – ambassador

Under the project, Russia will construct a cross-border section across the Ussuri River between the already operational Russian pipeline and the Chinese city of Hulin. The route will have annual capacity of 10 bcm, bringing the total capacity of Russia’s annual pipeline gas deliveries to China to 48 bcm.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took his sport to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iraq War 20th anniversary: ‘Shock & Awe’ architect says invasion was Desert Storm on steroids
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Schizophrenic justice
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies