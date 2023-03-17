icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2023 12:46
Leading US banks rescue distressed lender

Eleven financial institutions agreed to inject $30 billion in First Republic Bank
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

A group of the largest US banks unveiled a $30 billion injection in troubled regional lender First Republic to inspire confidence in the country’s banking system amid a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size lenders. 

First Republic will receive uninsured deposits from the country’s eleven banking majors – Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist, and US Bank – according to a statement released by First Republic on Thursday evening. 

The deposits must stay at the bank for at least 120 days, according to a statement by First Republic. 

First Republic’s shares have pared some of their earlier losses. Earlier this week, the lender’s stock price plunged 61.8%, forcing a brief halt in trading due to volatility. The drop marked an extension of a 33% plunge recorded the previous week.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they would each make a $5 billion uninsured deposit, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each depositing $2.5 billion, and BNY-Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist, and US Bank $1 billion each.

“Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most,” the banks said in a joint statement.

The US banking sector has been hit by a major crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week after depositors rushed to withdraw their money amid worries over the bank’s financial health.

Silicon Valley Bank, a major player serving the tech and startup sectors, was shut down by regulators shortly after California-based, crypto-focused Silvergate liquidated its bank earlier last week. New York-based Signature Bank was also shut down by regulators last weekend due to liquidity concerns.

