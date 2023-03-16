icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2023 13:15
Nasdaq plans to delist Russian tech giants

The step comes a year after trading in Yandex’s securities was suspended
People walk past food delivery robot by Russian IT giant Yandex in Moscow on August 11, 2022. ©  Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Nasdaq plans to delist the securities of Russia’s largest IT company Yandex and e-commerce firm Ozon, the American exchange announced on Wednesday.

The bourse cited “the continued geopolitical circumstances affecting Russia and their potential impact” as the reason for the delistings. Neither company is under Western sanctions.

The exchange notified Yandex N.V. (Nasdaq: YNDX) and Ozon Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: OZON) that their securities would be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on March 24 unless the companies appeal to a Listing Qualifications Hearings Panel.

The Russian companies said the step would not affect their operations and that they intend to appeal.

Nasdaq also notified recruiter Headhunter and payment service provider Qiwi of their anticipated delisting from the exchange.

Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the world, has suspended trading in the securities of a number of Russian companies since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine last year.

