12 Mar, 2023 10:14
EU country boosts Russian LNG imports

Russia was the fourth-largest exporter of the super-chilled fuel to Spain last year, official data shows
©  Getty Images / Mischa Keijser

Spain’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia more than doubled this past February compared to the same month last year, data from Spanish energy major Enagas published on Friday showed. 

Purchases jumped 151.4% to the equivalent of 5.46 Terrawatt-hours (TWh) last month, up from 2.17 TWh in February 2022, according to Enagas.

The US is currently the top LNG exporter to Spain with some 7.2 TWh, or about 22.8%, of total imports in February. However, US LNG supplies are down considerably from the 12.4 TWh delivered per month on average last year, the data shows.

Enagas had earlier reported that Spain boosted Russian LNG imports by 45% last year versus 2021. Russia was the country’s fourth-biggest supplier of LNG in 2022 after the US, Algeria, and Nigeria. The US and Nigeria were providing a respective 20.7% and 20.2%, of Spain’s LNG imports as of January 2023.

