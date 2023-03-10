icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2023 05:23
Iconic jewelry maker quits Russia

Swarovski’s CEO cited EU-imposed trade restrictions when announcing the move
FILE PHOTO: Picture of the Swarovski logo behind hanging Swarovski crystals. ©  Global Look Press / Jens Kalaene / dpa-Zentralbild

Austrian crystal group Swarovski is fully withdrawing from Russia due to Western sanctions, the company’s CEO, Alexis Nasard, told Trend magazine on Thursday.   

The company, which specializes in crystal jewelry, suspended business activities in Russia last March in the wake of Ukraine-related sanctions. Swarovski closed its 12 Russian stores and stopped online business, although the firm retained a presence in the country.    

According to Nasard, who is the first non-family CEO in Swarovski’s 128-year history, the company cannot maintain its “dormant activities” and will fully exit Russia “in line with the applicable sanctions and trade restrictions.”  

Nasard did not specify a period for the withdrawal but noted that it would be “orchestrated and carried out in accordance with all applicable laws, including economic sanctions and other trade restrictions.”

Numerous foreign retailers left Russia following Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine last year. Among those to announce their departure were H&M Group, Nike, Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret, Lush, and Lego.

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
70 years after Stalin's death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin's death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again

