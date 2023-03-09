icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2023 05:06
HomeBusiness News

EU remains biggest importer of Russian fossil fuels

The 27-nation bloc has pledged to curb purchases as part of Ukraine-related sanctions
EU remains biggest importer of Russian fossil fuels
© AFP / Attila Kisbenedek

Over the past year, the European Union was the top buyer of Russia’s fossil fuels, namely coal, oil and gas, according to the latest estimates by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

This is despite the bloc’s sanctions, which include a ban on Russian seaborne crude and coal imports and a price cap on oil and petroleum products from the country.

Since the launch of its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has earned over $315 billion from international sales of its fossil fuels, with $149 billion, about half of the total, coming from EU member states.

However, during the two months through March 4, China overtook the EU to become the biggest buyer of Russian energy commodities. The Asian country has mostly imported crude oil, which made up over 80% of its energy purchases worth more than $55 billion.

READ MORE: Russia to maintain high oil output – JPMorgan

Earlier this month, CREA analysts reported that in the week through February 26 the top five EU importer countries were Austria, Slovakia, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic. Germany was the top buyer over the past year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15 minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is there more than one power ruling the world?
0:00
27:20
The Cost of vaccine injuries
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies