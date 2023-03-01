icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2023 10:58
HomeBusiness News

Tech giant bans remote work from abroad

Russian social media company VK says employees should be based in the country to have full access to the workflow
Tech giant bans remote work from abroad
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Russian tech major VK has prohibited remote work from outside the country, Forbes reported on Wednesday, citing the company’s press office.

The corporation, which runs the popular Russian social media platform VKontakte, also known as VK, told the media that employees would retain the option of working remotely, but to have full access to the workflow, including to user data, they would now have to be located inside the country.

“VK staff have an opportunity to work from the office, in a hybrid format and remotely. At the same time, full-scale remote work with all accesses, including work with user data, is possible from the office or remotely from the territory of Russia,” the company said.

Earlier, the media outlet The Bell reported that VK had informed its employees that they were being required to determine their working locations and have them approved by management.

“VK is a Russian company, our products are more focused on the Russian market. It is important for us to be in the same context with users and understand their needs,” the message reads, as quoted by the media outlet.

READ MORE: Apple removes Russian social media giant’s apps

According to sources in the IT sector cited by the media, corporate security requirements for data and information systems generally oblige tech companies to keep data inside the country and allow access only to employees based domestically.

Sources familiar with the situation also told The Bell that IT companies usually do not fire key employees who have been working from abroad but rather reach agreements with them on the format of their work on a case-by-case basis.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Calling it quits?
0:00
24:37
Havana syndrome
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies