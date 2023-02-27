Musk fires more Twitter staff

The layoffs have reportedly impacted 10% of the company’s remaining workforce of 2,000 people

Twitter has laid off another 200 employees, including some top executives, in the latest round of massive job cuts since Elon Musk took over last October.

According to media reports, the layoffs started on Saturday night and many employees learned their fate on Sunday when they couldn’t access their company email accounts and laptops.

The job cuts targeted product managers, data scientists and engineers. They include the head of the paid subscription service Twitter Blue, Esther Crawford. The founder of the screen-sharing app Squad, Crawford joined Twitter after her company was acquired by the social media giant in late 2020. She later defended Twitter’s new work culture under Elon Musk and vowed to go “all-in.” In November 2022, the executive was pictured on the office floor in a sleeping bag with a sleeping mask.

Crawford tweeted about her exit on Sunday: “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake … I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos.”

Musk also issued a tweet on Sunday, saying “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.”

The latest layoffs bring Twitter's full-time headcount down to under 2,000, a sharp fall from the 7,500 employed when Musk took over the company in late October. The billionaire then almost immediately started laying off Twitter staff, saying at the time that it was necessary in order to avoid financial ruin for the platform. His initial plan, however, was to only cut around 50% of the staff.

Earlier this month, Musk stated he was working to “stabilize” Twitter before finding a new CEO for the company by the end of 2023. The statement came nearly two months after Twitter users voted in favor of Musk stepping down in a poll shared by the billionaire.

