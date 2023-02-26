icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2023 05:46
HomeBusiness News

Iran awaits green light to start exporting cars to Russia – official

Deliveries may begin pending Moscow’s approval, an Iranian trade representative told the media
Iran awaits green light to start exporting cars to Russia – official
Two Iranian workers check an assembled vehicle at a production line of Iran Khodro Automaker Company (IKCO), 13 km (8 miles) west of Tehran on January 10, 2023. ©  Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two major Iranian automakers, Khodro and SAIPA, are currently undergoing certification in Russia for future car deliveries, a spokesperson for the country’s Trade Ministry, Omid Ghalibaf, told RIA Novosti this week.   

He revealed that SAIPA had signed an agreement with a Belarusian company to supply 45,000 Shahin and Quick model cars, adding that “these two models will be delivered to the Russian market” as well.   

However, Ghalibaf didn’t specify whether the automaker would be shipping the cars directly to Russia or via Belarus, explaining that the issue needs to be clarified due to Western sanctions. He also pointed out that there are no direct agreements between Iranian automakers and Russia, but stressed that negotiations with Moscow are underway and that the cars are awaiting certification.   

“The concern [Khodro] sent one of its vehicles to Russia as a sample for certification, after which it will contact private companies from Russia to sign a supply agreement,” the Iranian official added.   

READ MORE: Iran mulling joint car production with Russia – ambassador

Last November, Moscow and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding for Iranian car exports to Russia valued at $300 million. The two countries also explored the possibility of joint automobile production.   

Major Middle Eastern carmakers are eyeing the Russian market following the exodus of European, American, and Japanese brands. Khodro assembles revamped models of the Chinese Haima and Dongfeng brands. Last year, Iran also launched production of the Tara sedan based on the Peugeot 301, while other new models using the Peugeot and Citroen as prototypes are coming, according to data from the companies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What internet censorship costs society
0:00
27:33
Ending before starting? Director of academic transformation and prof. of national security, Bowie State University
0:00
29:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies