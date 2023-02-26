Iran awaits green light to start exporting cars to Russia – official

Deliveries may begin pending Moscow’s approval, an Iranian trade representative told the media

Two major Iranian automakers, Khodro and SAIPA, are currently undergoing certification in Russia for future car deliveries, a spokesperson for the country’s Trade Ministry, Omid Ghalibaf, told RIA Novosti this week.

He revealed that SAIPA had signed an agreement with a Belarusian company to supply 45,000 Shahin and Quick model cars, adding that “these two models will be delivered to the Russian market” as well.

However, Ghalibaf didn’t specify whether the automaker would be shipping the cars directly to Russia or via Belarus, explaining that the issue needs to be clarified due to Western sanctions. He also pointed out that there are no direct agreements between Iranian automakers and Russia, but stressed that negotiations with Moscow are underway and that the cars are awaiting certification.

“The concern [Khodro] sent one of its vehicles to Russia as a sample for certification, after which it will contact private companies from Russia to sign a supply agreement,” the Iranian official added.

Last November, Moscow and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding for Iranian car exports to Russia valued at $300 million. The two countries also explored the possibility of joint automobile production.

Major Middle Eastern carmakers are eyeing the Russian market following the exodus of European, American, and Japanese brands. Khodro assembles revamped models of the Chinese Haima and Dongfeng brands. Last year, Iran also launched production of the Tara sedan based on the Peugeot 301, while other new models using the Peugeot and Citroen as prototypes are coming, according to data from the companies.

