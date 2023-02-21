icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2023 10:21
HomeBusiness News

Western sanctions on Russia failed – Putin

The economy turned out to be much stronger than expected in the West, the president has said
Western sanctions on Russia failed – Putin
© Getty Images / Larisa Shpineva / EyeEm

The expected economic destabilization resulting from the “theft” of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves by the West did not materialize, President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday.

According to Putin, the economy has overcome all of the sanctions-related risks and is actually entering a new cycle of economic development.

“There are opportunities for a breakthrough in many areas,” he said, addressing the Federal Assembly in his key annual program speech.

Putin noted that Russia’s GDP in 2022 decreased by just 2.1%, according to the latest data, despite Western projections of a decline of up to 20%.

The government poured in more than 1 trillion rubles (over $13 billion) to support the economy amid the Western sanctions, he said.

“The sanctions have provoked price increases and other problems in the West itself, but they are trying to blame Russia for everything,” Putin stated.

The president called on the government to bring the economy to new frontiers of development.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
27:15
Down with reality? David Pyne, former US Army combat arms officer
0:00
30:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies