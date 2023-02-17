icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2023 15:12
Natural gas will be key global resource for years to come – Putin

Consumption of the fossil fuel will continue to grow, according to the Russian president
Natural gas will be key global resource for years to come – Putin
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Natural gas will continue to be a valuable resource with high global demand for a considerable period to come, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday. 

Speaking via video link at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of state energy company Gazprom, the Russian leader noted that global gas consumption has nearly doubled in the last 30 years, and is expected to increase by at least 20% in the next 20 years.

“In the so-called transitional phase, demand will be huge, and countries of the Asia-Pacific will account for more than half of this growth, especially, of course, in China, given its economic development rate,” Putin said.

Further growth of the huge gas-industrial complex already established in the east of Russia is strategically vital for the country, the president added.

Regarding Gazprom, Putin described the state-owned company’s explored energy reserves as enormous.

“Well, here are the Bovanenkovskoye and Kharasaveyskoye gas fields. The first one contains 4.9 trillion cubic meters of proven reserves, almost five trillion. The second one about two trillion cubic meters. These are astronomical reserves for any country,” the head of the state observed.

