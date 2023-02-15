Western sanctions bring Russia and India closer – diplomat

The two countries have been deepening economic ties despite the pressure, Ambassador Denis Alipov says

The West’s sanctions on Russia have led to closer trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi, according to the Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov.

“Talking about the explosive, record growth of our cooperation in the energy field, our oil supplies, it would be appropriate to say that the sanctions that were introduced and expanded against us, in this case, had the opposite effect and became a catalyst for our trade relations,” Alipov told Channel One on Tuesday.

The ambassador suggested that New Delhi “will continue to be interested in maintaining this high level” relationship. “Of course, we are also interested in this… We have a very extensive, comprehensive cooperation, including in the field of economy and trade,” he said.

The Russian diplomat hailed the positive dynamics in the two nations’ cooperation in the construction sector, as well as in petrochemicals, railway, and heavy engineering. The mining industry, agriculture, and information and communication technologies are also examples of strengthening cooperation, he said.

According to Alipov, bilateral trade has been developing dynamically, hitting a record $35 billion. “There has never been such cooperation in the history of Russian-Indian relations,” the envoy stated.

