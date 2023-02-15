icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2023
Russia and Bolivia to trade in national currencies – envoy

The agreement will make it easier for both countries to conduct business, the Russian ambassador says
Russia and Bolivia to trade in national currencies – envoy
© Getty Images / Jeff Mccollough / EyeEm

Moscow and La Paz have agreed to start trading in their national currencies, Russia’s ambassador to Bolivia, Mikhail Ledenev, told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

Bolivia has shown interest in strengthening its energy cooperation with Russia in recent years, including in mining projects, as well as in trade. 

“With the participation of the embassy, interbank cooperation is actively developing,” Ledenev stated. “Last year, a number of video conferences were held between the leadership of the central banks of both countries. And as a result, direct correspondent accounts in rubles and Bolivianos were opened between Gazprombank and the largest Bolivian state-owned bank, Union,” the diplomat noted.

“This is important because financial transactions can now be carried out directly, in national currencies. This already facilitates the work of Russian companies in the market,” he explained.

Bolivia, which has vast reserves of lithium – a mineral that is vital to electric batteries and has therefore been dubbed ‘the new oil’ by some – has been negotiating with foreign mining companies, including Russian firms. The country plans to become a supplier of electric batteries to the global market.

The puppet master: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The puppet master: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE

