icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 16:56
HomeBusiness News

Ruble slips to nine-month low

The Russian currency is still stronger than it was prior to the military operation in Ukraine
Ruble slips to nine-month low
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn

The Russian ruble dropped to a nearly nine-month low against the US dollar on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, following volatile trading last week and expectations of new EU sanctions.

The currency slipped to 73.68 rubles to the US dollar in afternoon trading, the weakest rate since the end of April. Analysts expect the ruble to remain under pressure until the end of February, when exporters will begin converting their foreign currency earnings into rubles to pay taxes.

The ruble’s depreciation versus the dollar and the euro has also been driven by expectations of another batch of financial restrictions and lower oil prices.

The EU is set to propose a new package of sanctions on Russia, which among other penalties, would target four Russian banks, including the country’s largest private lender, Alfa Bank.

However, the ruble’s overall dynamics remain positive, data shows. It is still trading higher than it did in January last year, prior to the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the ensuing Western sanctions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arms buffet: Ukraine flooded with weapons
0:00
27:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Nord Stream solved?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies