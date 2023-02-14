icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2023 10:00
Dollar crash coming – Robert Kiyosaki

By 2025, faith in the greenback will be destroyed, the famed author claims
Famed writer and economist Robert Kiyosaki has warned investors that the stock markets are about to crash and the US economy is heading into a “depression.” 

According to the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ co-author, this will be fueled by the fact that the US Federal Reserve will print billions in “fake money.”

“Giant crash is coming. Depression possible,” Kiyosaki tweeted late Sunday. 

He also wrote that by 2025, Bitcoin will hit $500,000, followed by $5,000 and $500 price marks for gold and silver respectively. He explained that this will be “because faith in the US dollar, fake money, will be destroyed,” adding that Bitcoin is the people’s money, and gold and silver are “God’s money.”

The spot price for gold is currently at $1,856.58 per ounce, with spot silver at $21.99 per ounce and Bitcoin at $21,864.

This is not the first time Kiyosaki has tweeted about an approaching market crash. He has made several similar warnings, tweeting that everything will crash, including the prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin. This has caused some skepticism regarding his predictions.

Recently, Kiyosaki predicted an impending collapse of the financial markets, which could happen, he said, as early as this week. Analysts noted that he probably attributed the worsening of market conditions to US inflation data, which is due on February 14. Kiyosaki urged people not to panic and to increase their exposure to strong assets.

