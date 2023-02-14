icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2023 05:30
HomeBusiness News

Soaring energy costs drive Swiss inflation higher – data

Electricity providers increased prices at the beginning of the year, passing on an additional burden to households
Soaring energy costs drive Swiss inflation higher – data
Switzerland's national flag in Bern. ©  Getty Images / Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg

Consumer price inflation accelerated again in Switzerland at the start of the year, largely reflecting higher food and energy prices, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.  

Inflation rose 3.3% year-on-year in January, driven by surging gas and electricity prices. The rate exceeded economists’ forecasts of 2.9% and was the highest since August 2022. On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.6% in contrast to the 0.2% drop in the previous month.   

The annual increase in inflation was largely propelled by a 5.6% rise in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Housing and energy prices surged 5.1%, while public transport costs climbed 4.7% year-on-year. Gas prices alone rocketed by 40.3% in January in annual terms, while electricity soared by 25.5%, the statistics service said.  

Utility providers adjusted prices at the beginning of the year, passing on increased costs to consumers. Swiss state regulator ELCOM previously predicted that electricity will on average become 27% more expensive for households.  

READ MORE: Food will cost more this year – survey

Data showed that the Swiss harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.7% from the previous month, and by 3.2% compared with the same month the previous year.  

The Swiss National Bank has raised its interest rates over the last three consecutive meetings to counter rising inflationary pressures.  

The regulator forecasts inflation to slow to 2.4% this year and to 1.8% in 2024. The economy is projected to grow by around 0.5% in 2023 amid weak global demand.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arms buffet: Ukraine flooded with weapons
0:00
27:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Nord Stream solved?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies