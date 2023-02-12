icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2023 09:32
HomeBusiness News

Russian agricultural exports to Gulf state surge – envoy

Moscow’s Ambassador to Riyadh Sergey Kozlov says last year exports neared $1 billion
Russian agricultural exports to Gulf state surge – envoy
© Getty Images / bfk92

Russian agricultural exports to Saudi Arabia saw an unprecedented surge last year, Russia's Ambassador to Riyadh Sergey Kozlov said on Sunday in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The envoy noted that Moscow’s cooperation with Riyadh in the agricultural sector is one of the major catalysts for the development of the entire range of Russian-Saudi trade and economic relations.

“In 2022, exports of Russian agro-industrial produce to Saudi Arabia saw an unprecedented increase by 49.9% and approached a significant milestone of $1 billion,” Kozlov said.

The two nations are planning to boost mutual trade to $5 billion “in the foreseeable future,” according to the ambassador, who highlighted that Saudi Arabia's importance to Russia as a promising trade and economic partner is steadily rising.

The diplomat recalled the most recent visit of Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev to the Gulf nation made in October during the Saudi Agriculture Exhibition 2022, the Middle East’s largest and most influential event focused on the agriculture sector.

“The minister's visit resulted in reaching vital agreements on the further promotion of Russian agricultural produce in the local market,” he said.

READ MORE: Russia & Saudi Arabia seal major deals & sign OPEC+ long-term cooperation charter

The two sides signed a memorandum that provides for an increase in the supply of cereals, live animals, livestock products, food, fish products, shrimp, fruits and dates, niche crops, and forage grasses.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What is the cost of a human life?
0:00
26:45
Heroes and villains? Nivedita Das Kundu, senior researcher at York University
0:00
29:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies