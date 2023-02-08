icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2023 11:08
HomeBusiness News

Turkish stock market suspends trading

The decision followed a deep sell-off in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes in the south of the country
Turkish stock market suspends trading
© AFP / OZAN KOSE / AFP

Türkiye’s stock exchange announced on Wednesday it was suspending trading of equities for the first time in 24 years, following a market rout triggered by two massive earthquakes.

The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index (BIST 100) was suspended after a 7.09% drop at the start of trading.

The index, which entered bear-market territory on Tuesday, is headed for its worst weekly performance since the 2008 global financial crisis. Meanwhile, the banking sub-index (.XBANK) declined 6.03% as trading was halted.

“Our stock exchange has decided to halt trading in equities, futures, and options markets,” Borsa Istanbul said in a statement after two market-wide circuit breakers failed to stop a slide in the main index. The stock market operator didn’t say when trading would resume.

“At times of catastrophes like this, suspending trading in the stock market is a better decision in order to protect investors,” Marmara Capital’s Haydar Acun told Bloomberg.

Millions to be impacted by Türkiye-Syria earthquakes – WHO READ MORE: Millions to be impacted by Türkiye-Syria earthquakes – WHO

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc across southern Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks and a second quake on a nearby fault line, which caused further destruction. Many buildings collapsed, killing thousands of people and trapping many others under the rubble.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a seven-day period of mourning for victims of the disaster, which he called the worst since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake. Erdogan has also declared a state of emergency in the ten regions most affected, which will be in place for at least three months.

The combined death toll in Türkiye and Syria is reportedly nearing 10,000, and is expected to rise as rescue work continues.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
0:00
25:18
CrossTalk: Against peace?
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies