icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2023 13:39
HomeBusiness News

Strikes threaten power and fuel supply in France – media

Trade unions have launched a third wave of country-wide walkouts against a planned pension reform
Strikes threaten power and fuel supply in France – media
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

A nationwide strike against a proposed pension reform in France is jeopardizing the country’s power and fuel supply, France 24 reported on Tuesday.

Electricity supply in the country was down by 3.7 gigawatts as output dropped at two nuclear reactors and several thermal plants, the media outlet reported, citing data from power provider EDF. No disruption was reported at hydraulic power plants, but EDF posted a strike notice for Thursday.

Meanwhile, French refineries also reported trouble due to the walkouts, with TotalEnergies saying they were causing interruptions in the shipping of petrol products. However, the company rushed to assure consumers that no shortages have so far been recorded at fueling stations, and that supply levels were largely satisfactory.

A spokesman for the CGT union told Reuters there were delivery disruptions at the Donges, Normandy, Feyzin, Oudalle, and Flanders refineries, with roughly 75% of staff on strike.

The French government presented its pension reform plan earlier this month, which will raise the retirement age for most French workers from the current 62, the lowest in the EU, to 64, and increase the total number of years people must work in order to qualify for a full pension.

READ MORE: France disrupted by strikes over pension reform

Polls show that the majority of the population, over 60%, oppose the reform, and French workers’ unions claim the changes will punish people who started working at a young age or have been working in physically demanding jobs.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The rise of terrorism in Africa
0:00
25:58
World Freedom Index: fact or hypocrisy?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies