icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2023 14:51
HomeBusiness News

Rothschilds plan buyout of family bank

The announcement sent Rothschild & Co's shares soaring 17%
Rothschilds plan buyout of family bank
Alexandre de Rothschild ©  Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / Panoramic

The Rothschild family is planning to take Rothschild & Co, its namesake financial services group and one of the globe’s most prestigious investment banks, private, the family’s holding company, Concordia, announced on Monday.

According to the statement, the family views private ownership of Rothschild & Co as “more appropriate than a public listing.”

“None of the businesses of the group needs access to capital from the public equity markets. Furthermore, each of the businesses is better assessed on the basis of their long-term performance rather than short-term earnings,” Concordia stated.

Concordia, which is the largest shareholder in Rothschild & Co with 38.9% of shares and 47.5% of the voting rights, said it would file a tender offer for the bank’s remaining shares at €48 each. It will be a premium of 19% against the bank’s previous closing price of €40.25, and would value the group at roughly €3.7 billion ($4 billion), according to Bloomberg estimations.

George Soros is either prophetic or pulls a lot of strings READ MORE: George Soros is either prophetic or pulls a lot of strings

Concordia plans to submit the private ownership plan to shareholders at its annual general meeting on May 25, with the official filing of the offer expected by the end of the first half of 2023.

The news of the proposed buyout sent shares in Rothschild & Co soaring 17%, according to trading data.

Rothschild & Co is currently listed in Paris. It is a multinational investment bank and one of the world's largest independent financial advisory companies. It consists of three divisions – global advisory, wealth and asset management, and merchant banking. The current structure of Rothschild & Co dates back to 2012 and a merger between its French and UK branches.

Rothchild & Co worked on some of the most notable European deals last year, including Volkswagen’s IPO of Porsche and the nationalization of German energy giant Uniper.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Failed US interventions: Libya
0:00
28:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: 20% deal?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies