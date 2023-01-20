icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2023 17:36
HomeBusiness News

EU exploring options to confiscate frozen Russian funds – media

There are reportedly legal issues that prohibit asset seizures
EU exploring options to confiscate frozen Russian funds – media
© Getty Images / WALTER ZERLA

The European Union (EU) has yet to come up with a legal way to confiscate frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, a high-ranking EU source told reporters in Brussels on Friday, according to RIA Novosti.

The unnamed source reportedly said that legal issues are being negotiated at the moment.

“There is a discussion of legal possibilities on the topic of confiscation of frozen assets. We have many questions here, this is a complex process,” the source was quoted as saying.

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution calling for the use of frozen Russian assets “for reparations” to Kiev. Earlier, the EU also repeatedly declared its readiness to use the assets, including private ones, to rebuild Ukraine. However, Brussels does not as of yet have a legislative mechanism for property seizure.

READ MORE: EU nation pushes for seizure of Russian assets – Bloomberg

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called the freezing of assets by the EU “theft,” noting that the bloc is targeting not just private funds, but also Russian state assets. Zakharova earlier warned that any attempt to take Russian-owned funds and redirect them to Ukraine would violate property rights and that Moscow would respond with “appropriate” countermeasures.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies