icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jan, 2023 05:47
HomeBusiness News

Russia remains China’s second biggest oil supplier

Chinese refiners have snapped up Russian barrels as EU buyers shun direct purchases due to sanctions
Russia remains China’s second biggest oil supplier
© Getty Images / Chunyip Wong

Russia was China’s second-largest supplier of oil in 2022 for the second consecutive year, the latest data published on Friday by the Chinese customs agency shows.

China’s imports of Russian crude increased by 8.2% in 2022 compared to the previous year, and amounted to 86.3 million tons, or 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd).

In monetary terms, Chinese purchases of Russian oil last year totaled $58.4 billion. 

After EU buyers shunned crude shipments from Russia, the country’s barrels have been trading at steep discounts to global oil benchmarks. Chinese refiners largely ignored the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russian seaborne crude, which came into effect on December 5, and ramped up purchases of the discounted oil.

Saudi Arabia, which remained the largest supplier of crude to China in 2022, shipped 87.5 million tons worth $65 billion. China’s imports of crude oil from the US slumped by 31%, while supplies from Malaysia nearly doubled last year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Noam Chomsky: Increasing threat of nuclear war, humanity about to fall off a precipice!
0:00
29:44
The Twitter Files with Matt Taibbi
0:00
26:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies