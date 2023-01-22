icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2023 11:41
HomeBusiness News

Japan’s trade deficit hits record high – data

Soaring fuel prices along with weakening yen have sent import costs surging
Japan’s trade deficit hits record high – data
© Getty Images / kokouu

A perfect storm created by growing commodity prices and a weakening national currency sent Japanese import costs soaring in 2022, with the trade deficit hitting a record high of 19.97 trillion yen ($155 billion), Nikkei reported, citing officials statistics.

According to preliminary data tracked by the country’s ministry of finance, growth in Japan's exports amounted to 98.18 trillion yen ($764 billion) last year, marking a surge of 18%. At the same time, imports reportedly soared by more than 39% and totaled 118.15 trillion yen ($920 billion).

The estimated annual deficit, recorded for a second consecutive year, was much higher in comparison with the previous peak of 12.8 trillion yen ($100 billion) logged in 2014.

In 2022, the value of crude oil imported by the resource-poor nation saw an enormous growth of 91.5%, while liquefied natural gas imports skyrocketed by 97.5%. The unprecedented surge came as global energy prices soared after the US and the EU, along with their allies and Japan, imposed sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s major energy producers and exporters, after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine.

Oil prices may soar above $100 this year – Goldman Sachs READ MORE: Oil prices may soar above $100 this year – Goldman Sachs

“Imports increased 39.2% due to an increase in [prices of] crude oil, coal and other products,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the yen dropped to a 32-year low against the dollar in October as the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-mild monetary policy amid global rate hikes, added to import costs for vital produce like food and raw materials.

The surge in Japanese exports is attributed to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022. Foreign sales of the country's vehicles grew 21.4% on the year, while steel exports increased 24.2%.

The ministry noted that exports to China increased just 5.7%, slower than sales to the US and the EU, due to Beijing's prolonged “zero-Covid” policy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies