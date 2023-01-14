icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2023 08:36
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin regains post-FTX collapse losses

The cryptocurrency has rallied for 11 straight days
Bitcoin regains post-FTX collapse losses
© Getty Images / Siegfried Layda

Bitcoin surged above $20,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, according to data from CoinDesk.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has rallied for 11 straight days to trade at $20,960 at around 06:40 GMT, a change of 11.3% over the past 24 hours. The token has displayed the best weekly performance since March.

Bitcoin has not been priced this high since before the implosion of FTX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange at the time of its insolvency, in early November.

Overall, Bitcoin has gained more than 20% since the start of the year. However, it is still trading at around 71% lower than its all-time high of just over $69,000.

$20,000 once [was] deemed a disturbing low but now potentially represents a sign of a revival,” Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Oanda, told CoinDesk.

Winklevoss twins’ crypto venture charged with selling unregistered securities READ MORE: Winklevoss twins’ crypto venture charged with selling unregistered securities

Bitcoin plunged last year amid bankruptcies and collapses in the sector. The majority of other crypto tokens followed Bitcoin’s lead and nosedived as well. Amid the current Bitcoin rally, the broader crypto market has also started to show signs of growth, with the total market capitalization of the sector currently standing at $979 billion, a 3.8% rise in the last 24 hours.

Analysts say the rally is a result of investors regaining confidence amid cooling inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to hike interest rates.

However, “other issues like China’s reopening, the pace of US economic and corporate earnings growth, and positive real rates will jostle for investors’ attention,” according to Nicholas Colas of the market analysis firm DataTrek Research.

None of this guarantees that 2023 will be a good year for risk assets, but it does say it will look a lot more normal than last year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies