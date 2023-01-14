icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2023 06:01
Inflation in Sweden hits three-decade high

The data shows electricity and food topping higher than expected price growth
©  Jonas Gratzer/Getty Images

Inflation in Sweden has soared to double digits for the first time in more than thirty years, fueled by soaring electricity and food prices, Statistics Sweden said on Friday.

Sweden’s inflation adjusted for fixed interest rates (CPIF), the measure used by the country’s central bank, jumped to 10.2% on an annual basis in December, up from 9.5% in November. The figures are higher than the rate of 9.1% projected by Riksbank, and of 9.8% expected by economists.

While inflation is cooling in some countries in the euro area, Sweden is still seeing price increases picking up pace, now reaching the highest level since 1991.

The consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 12.3%, up from 11.5% in November. That was driven by record high electricity prices, which surged by 28% in December compared to the previous month, and by 45.3% compared to a year earlier, official figures showed.

“The fact that inflation excluding energy prices again surprises on the upside of the Riksbank’s forecasts gives the overall impression that little progress to curb inflation has been achieved so far,” senior economist at Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Johan Lof, said.

On an annual basis, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages surged by 18.2%, while furnishing and household goods rose by 16.3%. Consumer prices advanced 2.1% in monthly terms representing the sharpest gain since January 1993.

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of 'Russian Hawaii': How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE

'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
The artistry and philosophy of hockey, with Igor Larionov
0:00
22:25
